Shelbyville man charged with seven felonies following Sunday home invasion

SHELBYVILLE — A Shelbyville man is facing seven felony charges after a home invasion on Sunday, officials said.

Keegan Betts, 26, of Shelbyville, was charged Monday in Shelby County Circuit Court with one count of home invasion; four counts of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon; one count of defacing identification marks on a firearm; and one count of unlawful drug possession.

Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said in a news release that the charges stem from a Sept. 18 incident during which police say Betts entered a Shelbyville home while armed with multiple weapons and “threatening the imminent use of force.” Betts is alleged to have possessed a sawed-off shotgun, a Mossberg shotgun and two rifles.

One of the firearms, Kroncke said, featured an “obliterated” manufacturer’s serial number.

Additionally, Betts was charged with one count of unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.

Bond was set at $150,000, requiring the posting of $15,000 to be released. His next court appearance is set for 10:30 a.m. Friday.