Shelbyville man pleads guilty to killing grandmother

SHELBYVILLE — A Shelbyville man pleaded guilty Tuesday to fatally strangling his grandmother and was sentenced to natural life in prison, authorities said.

Clayton Anderson, 26, entered the plea to first-degree murder and agreed to the sentence, which includes no chance for parole, during a hearing in Shelby County Circuit Court.

Additional charges stemming from the murder of 72-year-old Sherry Hubbartt, who was found dead in a closet of her Shelbyville home, were dismissed.

State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said in a statement that Anderson confessed to fatally strangling his grandmother following a verbal argument. Hubbartt had an active order of protection against her grandson at the time of the incident.

“The collaborative efforts of five separate law enforcement agencies led to a brutal murderer being swiftly brought to justice for his unconscionable crime," Kroncke said. "This case resulted in an agreement to the harshest punishment available under Illinois law as a result of the thorough investigation completed by these dedicated law enforcement agencies.”

Kroncke said that on April 17, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received a report from family members that Hubbartt and her 2009 Chevrolet Impala were missing. While Hubbartt’s whereabouts were unknown, her debit card was used at various business in Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, and Utah.

Recommended for you…

Later that same day, Nevada Highway Patrol located Hubbartt’s vehicle following a report that its occupants were shooting at moving vehicles. According to the news release, Nevada Highway Patrol and Las Vegas Metro Police Department pursued the vehicle at high speeds through the Las Vegas strip until it eventually crashed on Interstate 15.

Anderson was determined to be the driver and BB guns were found in the vehicle following a search.

Thomas Miller, who has charges pending in Shelby County for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and concealment of a homicidal death, was identified as the passenger. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and requested a jury trial. A pretrial hearing is set for Oct. 29.

Anderson was charged with first-degree murder and held on a no-bond arrest warrant issued in Shelby County. He was transported to the Shelby County Jail from a Las Vegas detention center on Sept. 30 after serving a jail sentence in Las Vegas stemming from the high speed chase.

The investigation was led by the Illinois State Police with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, the Decatur Police Department, the Nevada Highway Patrol, and the Las Vegas Metro Police Department assisting.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.