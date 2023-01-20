Shelbyville school teacher arrested for solicitation of a minor

SHELBYVILLE — A Shelbyville School District teacher was arrested Thursday on preliminary charges of indecent solicitation of a child and possession of child pornography.

According to the Illinois State Police, 29-year-old Hayden Miller of Shelbyville remains held in the Shelby County Jail awaiting extradition to Coles County.

"An arrest warrant was issued by the Coles County State’s Attorney’s office on charges of indecent solicitation of a child and possession of child pornography," the press release stated.

Miller was employed with the Shelbyville School District at the time of his arrest. Parents of youth who have had inappropriate interactions with Miller, are asked to call Illinois State Police at 217-278-5000, or the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 217-774-3941.

Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.