Shell casings found after reports of shots fired at Decatur intersection
DECATUR — Reports of gunfire at South 17th Street and the 1700 block of East Johns Avenue in Decatur led to the discovery of seven spent shell casings, police reports say.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said police initially responded to shots fired calls at the location at 5:31 a.m. Saturday. Copeland said officers found three 9mm shell casings and later returned to the scene after members of the public discovered four more 9mm casings squashed by passing traffic.

“Officers conducted a neighborhood canvas but nobody had any information,” Copeland added of the shots-fired incident. He said there were no reports of injuries and no signs of bullet damage on surrounding property.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

