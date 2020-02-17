Sheriff's office, Forsyth leaders respond to rowdy teens causing problems at businesses

“We need to work in a collaborative effort to get this done,” said Brown in a phone interview Monday. He said police will work to have more deputies available in the area at the most crucial times, which so far have proven to be Friday and Saturday nights.

Gary Birschbach, who owns the McDonald’s restaurant in Forsyth, said he’s only noticed problems with large groups of youths, typically aged 14 or 15, since the fall. He did not want to go into details, but said on a recent occasion a member of his staff had been physically assaulted and there had been property damage.

“We’re monitoring it,” he said of the situation. “And we may have to go to security guards — I hope we don’t have to, but we will if it comes down to that.”

Brown said parents also have to take more responsibility for their children and monitor what they are up to. “Many times you have parents drop their kids off at the mall like it’s babysitting,” said Brown. “I hate to say it like that, but that is what it is, it’s babysitting. Parents come back later to pick their kids up, but they may not know what they have been doing.”

