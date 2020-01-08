You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sheriff's office: Macon man faces burglary charge from June 2018 break in after evidence at scene matched his DNA
0 comments

Sheriff's office: Macon man faces burglary charge from June 2018 break in after evidence at scene matched his DNA

{{featured_button_text}}

MACON — Deputies say a DNA match from crime scene evidence led them to arrest a 31-year-old Macon man Tuesday for breaking into a rural Macon home in June of 2018.

Macon County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Scott Flannery said a victim told deputies someone had entered her home, possibly through a sliding glass door, and took medication and checks.

Deputies found a license plate at the scene of the burglary, which belonged to a woman previously arrested for burglarizing a Macon business, Flannery said. The owner of the residence burglarized in June also owned the business.

Flannery said the arrested woman told deputies she knew the 31-year-old man and told him where the business owner lived.

Evidence from the scene was sent to the Illinois State Police Crime lab and DNA positively matched the 31-year-old man’s DNA, Flannery said. It's unclear what evidence was sent to the crime lab.

Flannery said it's also unclear how the 31-year-old man’s DNA was in the database system, although he had been arrested on numerous previous occasions.

The man is facing a preliminary felony charge of residential burglary, which is subject to review by the Macon County State's Attorney's Office. Bond has not been set as of Wednesday morning.

This story will be updated.

2019 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News