Sheriff's office: Macon man faces burglary charge from June 2018 break in after evidence at scene matched his DNA

MACON — Deputies say a DNA match from crime scene evidence led them to arrest a 31-year-old Macon man Tuesday for breaking into a rural Macon home in June of 2018.

Macon County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Scott Flannery said a victim told deputies someone had entered her home, possibly through a sliding glass door, and took medication and checks.

Deputies found a license plate at the scene of the burglary, which belonged to a woman previously arrested for burglarizing a Macon business, Flannery said. The owner of the residence burglarized in June also owned the business.

Flannery said the arrested woman told deputies she knew the 31-year-old man and told him where the business owner lived.

Evidence from the scene was sent to the Illinois State Police Crime lab and DNA positively matched the 31-year-old man’s DNA, Flannery said. It's unclear what evidence was sent to the crime lab.

Flannery said it's also unclear how the 31-year-old man’s DNA was in the database system, although he had been arrested on numerous previous occasions.

The man is facing a preliminary felony charge of residential burglary, which is subject to review by the Macon County State's Attorney's Office. Bond has not been set as of Wednesday morning.