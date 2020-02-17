Sheriff's office, village leaders respond to rowdy teens causing problems at Forsyth businesses

Brown said parents also have to take more responsibility for their children and monitor what they are up to. “Many times you have parents drop their kids off at the mall like it’s babysitting,” said Brown. “I hate to say it like that, but that is what it is, it’s babysitting. Parents come back later to pick their kids up, but they may not know what they have been doing.”

The sheriff suggested the problem may spike when large groups of kids, unaccompanied by adults or parents, are thrown out of the mall (which has its own security staff) and then roam around looking for other places to congregate. Brown said his senior staff had spoken with the mall and he said the best way to tackle the problem was for businesses and police to cooperate closely.

Brown said simple measures can achieve a lot. “When we have deputies in the area and they are not working a call, we encourage them to get out on foot and actually walk the mall,” he said.

Village of Forsyth Mayor Marilyn Johnson described the issue as a “concern” that had to be addressed. She said the village would be willing to look at tightening local laws to make it easier for the police to control rowdy crowds and said she would also like to see businesses cooperating with each other.