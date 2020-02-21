Sheriff's office: Woman lied about identity, stole 3 purses from Von Maur in Forsyth

FORSYTH — The Macon County Sheriff's Office says a 42-year-old woman who lied to deputies about who she was walked out of Von Maur without paying for three purses totaling $991.

According to a sworn affidavit, surveillance footage on Thursday showed a 42-year-old woman stuff two purses into her shopping bag, put another around her body and then exit out of the north doors without attempting to purchase the items.

The store's loss prevention officer detained the woman and she told him she took the bags, the sworn affidavit said. She gave him and the responding deputy both a name and birthdate which turned out to be false.

The deputy was able to determine the woman's real identity, and found she had an active Cook County warrant.

The woman was booked in to the Macon County Jail and is facing preliminary charges of retail theft and obstructing identification, which are subject to review by the Macon County State's Attorney's Office. Her bail was set at $3,000, meaning she must post $300 to be released.

