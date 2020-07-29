Sheriffs’ Association says Pritzker's prisoner transfer order ineffective

“Based on the sheriffs that I have talked to across the state, the average time is between five and seven days (for a test result) unless it's an instant test that they have access to. And no one does…” he said. “They've set this up in such a way that it's a virtual impossibility to meet.”

Kaitschuk also added that county jails have taken on both the public health and financial burden of housing extra prisoners due to the state’s decision not to accept them.

“So that shouldn't be the burden that's been placed on the county,” he said of care and housing for inmates once they are sentenced by a judge. “I know of several sheriffs that have had to endure hours and hours of overtime for inmates that have medical issues where they're being taken to the hospital. And that requires 24-hour security to be placed on them. That's draining resources locally.”

He said the sheriffs are hopeful for a resolution to the ongoing case.