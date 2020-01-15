Shoplifters in Forsyth who tried to distract store staff get caught, police say

FORSYTH — Police say a team of shoplifters who tried to steal merchandise valued at more than $800 were foiled by an alert store security officer Sunday afternoon.

Sworn affidavits from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office describe how the suspects, two men aged 52 and 28 and a 32-year-old woman, all from Springfield, were detained as they tried to walk out of Menards in Forsyth with five heating system thermostats valued at $875.

Four of the thermostats were in a Walmart bag carried by the woman but police said the 28-year-old man had one of them hidden in the waistband of his underwear.

The affidavit said the 53-year-old Menards “loss prevention officer” had grown suspicious of the three people as they walked into the store together. Watching them on surveillance cameras, the affidavit said he saw them go straight to the thermostat display and start shoving them into the Walmart bag.

