Shot fired at Decatur Walmart: police

DECATUR — Authorities are investigating a gun being fired in the parking lot of Walmart on North Prospect Avenue.
The shots fired call was received at 1:54 p.m. and involved two groups. Decatur police Chief Jim Getz said a person fired a shot at someone in the other group.
Police are trying to locate those involved in the incident, he said.
