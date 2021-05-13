 Skip to main content
Shot fired at Decatur Walmart: police
DECATUR — Authorities are investigating a gun being fired in the parking lot of Walmart on North Prospect Avenue.

The shots fired call was received at 1:54 p.m. and involved two groups. Decatur police Chief Jim Getz said a person fired a shot at someone in the other group.

Police are trying to locate those involved in the incident, he said. 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

