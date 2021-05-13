 Skip to main content
Shot fired Decatur Walmart: police
Shot fired Decatur Walmart: police

DECATUR — A dispute between two groups of people Thursday at the Walmart on North Prospect Avenue led to at least one gunshot, police said.

Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz said someone in one of the groups involved in the dispute fired a shot at the other group and the people in both groups left the scene.

Police are investigating and trying to locate suspects, he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

