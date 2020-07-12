You are the owner of this article.
Shots-fired call in Decatur finds damaged car, shell casings, police say
Shots-fired call in Decatur finds damaged car, shell casings, police say

DECATUR — Police called to investigate reports of shots fired on a Decatur street early Sunday found a car hit by gunfire and spent bullet casings, according to reports.

Decatur police Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said officers began receiving calls about gunfire in the area of East Garfield Avenue and North Morgan Street at 1:50 a.m. “They found the car parked in front of an address in the 1800 block of North Morgan,” said Copeland. “The report does not say how many times the car was hit but it looks like officers located numerous 10mm casings, which is a handgun round.”

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

