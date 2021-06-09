 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical top story

Skeletal remains found in field are those of former Clinton resident

{{featured_button_text}}

BROWNSTOWN — The human remains found in a Fayette County field have been identified as those of a former Clinton resident, Illinois State Police said Wednesday.

The skeletal remains of Joel Anthony Mason, 33, were discovered by a farmer in an agricultural field north of U.S. Route 40 near 1700N Street on May 26, police said.

Mason had lived in Beaumont, Texas.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He had been reported missing in Fayette County in August. 

An investigation remains ongoing.

32 unsolved crimes in Illinois

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

1 arrested in Decatur shooting

1 arrested in Decatur shooting

Preliminary charges have been filed against a 19-year-old man after multiple gunshots were heard Thursday night, according to the authorities.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Illinois GOP leaders sue to block Democrat-drawn legislative maps

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News