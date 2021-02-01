 Skip to main content
Son escapes and police rescue wife after Decatur husband accused of opening fire
Son escapes and police rescue wife after Decatur husband accused of opening fire

DECATUR — Police said they rescued a Decatur woman from her house after her husband fired multiple gunshots into a door, the man’s terrified adult son having earlier secured his own escape by jumping out of an upstairs bathroom window.

Sworn affidavits from Decatur Police said the violence happened around 9 p.m. Sunday at a house in the 1000 block of North Woodlawn Avenue. The 27-year-old son had taken refuge in a neighbor’s house and called police from there.

Officers arrived to find the 52-year-old husband inside the home where he could be seen pacing up and down. The affidavit said police were able to get inside and lead the 45-year-old woman to safety and said the husband, wearing an empty leather gun holster, was later taken out of the building and secured in handcuffs.

Police said text messages from the father to his son had threatened he was going to kill the son’s mother.

“During a protective sweep of the residence, officers located a black Beretta .25 caliber pistol on the basement floor in the laundry room,” said Officer Zach Wakeland. Officers observed it to be loaded with one in the chamber and a magazine inserted. When the weapon was made safe by officers, it was observed that the magazine was not filled to capacity.”

Wakeland noted damage to the door on the west side of the home “consistent with it being shot.”

The son told police that, earlier in the evening, his father and mother had been arguing over a car which the son had later returned to his father. The son said he had been taking a shower when he heard his mother say his father had arrived.

“He then heard five to seven gunshots from outside the house,” said Wakeland. “He said he then heard glass breaking and the front door get ‘slammed open.’ He said he heard someone running up the stairs so he escaped through the upstairs bathroom window...”

Questioned by police, the husband is quoted as denying he was armed or had fired a weapon. He confirmed he does not live at the address and does not have a key for it, but claimed he “just turned the knob and walked in” because the door was unlocked. He was not quoted as saying why he had gone there.

The man was booked on preliminary charges of the aggravated discharge of a firearm inside an occupied building and home invasion using armed force. A check of Macon County Jail records show he remained in custody Monday with bail set at $50,000, meaning he must post $5,000 to bond out.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

