Son escapes and police rescue wife after Decatur husband accused of opening fire

The son told police that, earlier in the evening, his father and mother had been arguing over a car which the son had later returned to his father. The son said he had been taking a shower when he heard his mother say his father had arrived.

“He then heard five to seven gunshots from outside the house,” said Wakeland. “He said he then heard glass breaking and the front door get ‘slammed open.’ He said he heard someone running up the stairs so he escaped through the upstairs bathroom window...”

Questioned by police, the husband is quoted as denying he was armed or had fired a weapon. He confirmed he does not live at the address and does not have a key for it, but claimed he “just turned the knob and walked in” because the door was unlocked. He was not quoted as saying why he had gone there.

The man was booked on preliminary charges of the aggravated discharge of a firearm inside an occupied building and home invasion using armed force. A check of Macon County Jail records show he remained in custody Monday with bail set at $50,000, meaning he must post $5,000 to bond out.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.