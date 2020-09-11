 Skip to main content
South Carolina man found with firearm, meth during Friday morning traffic stop, police say
DECATUR— Police say a a South Carolina man was arrested on preliminary drug and firearm charges by Illinois State Police early Friday morning.

Court documents say the 44-year-old was pulled over pulled over on Interstate 72 around 1:35 a.m. for speeding. Police after approaching the vehicle immediately noticed a loaded Jimenez Arms JA .380 pistol in plain view on the floorboard next to the driver's seat, documents say. 

Officers then searched the vehicle and found less than 5 grams of methamphetamine that was kept in a drawer of the truck tractor, according to a sworn affidavit. The affidavit said the man also told police he had last snorted the meth Thursday morning and that he didn't have a valid permit to be carrying a firearm.

Police say the 44-year-old has been convicted of prior felony charges.

He was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail Friday morning on preliminary charges of felon in possession of a firearm and possession of meth amphetamine less than 10 grams. A check of jail records Friday afternoon showed the man was held on $75,000 bail, meaning $7,500 is required for release on bond.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

