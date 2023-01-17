Springfield man convicted of 2021 Hammond murder

MONTICELLO — A Springfield man has been found guilty of the 2021 murder of a Hammond man.

According to an Illinois State Police news release, the judgement against Jerome Schmidt, 19, was handed down Tuesday in Piatt County Circuit Court by Judge Dana Rhoads.

Schmidt waived his right to a jury trial, choosing instead to have Rhoades weigh the evidence against him during a bench trial.

Schmidt was convicted of the Jan. 26, 2021, death of Michael Brown, 64, in his Hammond home.

"They located a 64-year-old male victim with multiple gunshot wounds," the the news release stated. "The victim succumbed to his injuries at the residence."

After a state police investigation, three suspects, including Schmidt, were identified and taken into custody.

Sentencing has been set for Feb. 23.

