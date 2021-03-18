Springfield police officer faces five additional charges after being arrested Wednesday

A grand jury indicted a Springfield police officer on five additional counts on Wednesday.

Taylor Staff had been charged with six counts of criminal sexual assault, custodial sexual misconduct and official misconduct on Feb. 25.

Staff faces an additional count of criminal sexual abuse, two counts of official misconduct, battery and residential burglary.

Staff was arrested Wednesday and his bond was increased to $500,000.

Staff had been out on a $250,000 bond.

Staff, 26, is a three-year veteran of the Springfield police.

Chief Kenny Winslow said the SPD conducted an informal inquiry into Staff and then contacted Illinois State Police to do the independent outside investigation.

Several members of the SPD — all patrol officers, Winslow said — brought forward allegations of misconduct by Staff.

Staff is being represented by Scott Sabin.

