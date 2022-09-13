Stabbing of woman came days after domestic battery arrest, Decatur police said

DECATUR — Decatur police say a man stabbed a woman repeatedly, just days after he had posted bond following his arrest on a preliminary charge of domestic battery against the same woman.

Manolito D. Conner Sr., 54, was arrested Monday on a preliminary charge of attempted murder in connection with the stabbing incident.

On Friday, he was arrested in connection with a domestic battery against a 37-year-old woman. An order of protection listing the woman as a protected party was also issued Friday.

On Saturday, Conner posted bond on the domestic battery charge.

On Monday, Decatur police were dispatched at about 1 p.m. to the Oasis Day Center to a report of a stabbing.

According to a police report, the woman was found with multiple stab wounds to her left thigh, rib cage, left arm, chest, and back. She was transported to a local hospital for medical care and is in stable condition.

The woman told authorities that Conner approached her vehicle in the Oasis parking lot and told her his “life was ruined” because of the order of protection she obtained against him.

The sworn affidavit filed in Macon County Circuit Court details the moments leading up to the attack as captured on Oasis security camera footage.

The woman is observed on camera entering Oasis at 12:55 p.m., the report said. She “appears panicked” upon entering the building, police said, and can be seen frequently looking through the front door.

At the recorded time 12:56 p.m., the woman is seen turning and running into the nurse’s station. According to the report, Conner is then seen entering Oasis and running toward the woman with a long-bladed knife in his left hand.

Police said Conner then kicked repeatedly at the door to the nurse’s station in attempts to force it open. After using his shoulder and body to force open the door and enter the nurse’s station, Conner’s foot got caught in the door, police said. A male Oasis employee then attempted to intervene but Conner shut the door.

A female then also opened the door. At this point, the police report said, Conner’s arm was seen “swinging around.” Conner then left the nurse’s station and exited the building while carrying the knife in his right hand, police said.

Conner was later found near the intersection of 22nd and Cantrell streets and transferred to the Macon County Jail, where he’s being held on $1 million bond, which would require the posting of $100,000 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.