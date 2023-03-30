DECATUR — A man suspected in a stabbing was shot during a confrontation with two Decatur police officers early Thursday morning.
Police Chief Shane Brandel said in a news release that officers responded at 3:35 a.m. to a domestic violence call in the 400 block of East Orchard Street where they discovered a 34-year-old female had been stabbed.
“The officers located the 43-year-old male suspect hiding in a bathroom. As they confronted the suspect and attempted to get him to surrender, a confrontation ensued and two Decatur police officers discharged their firearms, striking the suspect,” Bradel said.
“The suspect sustained multiple gunshot wounds but his injuries are considered non-life threatening.”
Brandel said the Illinois State Police have been notified and they will handle the investigation.
This story will be updated.
