DECATUR — A man suspected in a stabbing was shot during a confrontation with two Decatur police officers early Thursday morning.

Police Chief Shane Brandel said in a news release that officers responded at 3:35 a.m. to a domestic violence call in the 400 block of East Orchard Street where they discovered a 34-year-old female had been stabbed.

“The officers located the 43-year-old male suspect hiding in a bathroom. As they confronted the suspect and attempted to get him to surrender, a confrontation ensued and two Decatur police officers discharged their firearms, striking the suspect,” Bradel said.

“The suspect sustained multiple gunshot wounds but his injuries are considered non-life threatening.”

Brandel said the Illinois State Police have been notified and they will handle the investigation.

This story will be updated.