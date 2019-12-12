State attorney candidates talk gun violence at Decatur school debate

Tibbs, a former assistant state’s attorney and now a criminal defense lawyer, agreed on aggressive enforcement and prosecution but also stressed that citizens must get involved. That means helping law enforcement identify troublemakers and doing some simple stuff, such as securing legal firearms properly.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“In a large percentage of the cases in Macon County that include gun violence, the guns are actually stolen guns,” Tibbs said. “...There were burglaries that occurred and the guns were not kept in safes or properly stored.”

Language arts teacher Stephani Bellinger organized Thursday’s debate and said gun violence wasn’t an academic subject for some of her children. “I’ve had several students who are relatives of some of the young people who have recently lost their lives,” said Bellinger. “It’s been rough.”