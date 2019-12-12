State attorney candidates talk gun violence at Decatur school debate

DECATUR — The Republican candidates for the Macon County State’s Attorney job faced off on the debate stage in front of a tough but, as yet, non-voting audience Thursday: seventh and eighth grade students at Johns Hill Magnet School.
Teenagers studying the language art of argumentative writing picked the questions and acted as moderators for the hour-long debate between attorneys Scott Rueter and Philip Tibbs. And the kids came out swinging with questions like what to do about rising levels of Decatur gun violence?
Rueter, a former state’s attorney who now works for the public defender’s office, said there was cause for alarm. “I think we’re at 14 murders for this year, an outrageous number for us,” he told the 200 students packing the bleachers in the school gym. “Something definitely needs to be done… that means cracking down on those individuals who are inclined to engage in that kind of activity.”
Rueter proposed a determined approach involving both prosecutors and police, similar to the one used to defeat an upsurge in gang violence in the 1990s.
Tibbs, a former assistant state’s attorney and now a criminal defense lawyer, agreed on aggressive enforcement and prosecution but also stressed that citizens must get involved. That means helping law enforcement identify troublemakers and doing some simple stuff, such as securing legal firearms properly.
“In a large percentage of the cases in Macon County that include gun violence, the guns are actually stolen guns,” Tibbs said. “...There were burglaries that occurred and the guns were not kept in safes or properly stored.”
Language arts teacher Stephani Bellinger organized Thursday’s debate and said gun violence wasn’t an academic subject for some of her children. “I’ve had several students who are relatives of some of the young people who have recently lost their lives,” said Bellinger. “It’s been rough.”
Other debate questions ranged from the legal perspective on truancy to the issue of keeping your personal feelings from interfering with your legal judgement. The candidates, one of whom will face Democratic challenger Tammara Wagoner in the election, clearly enjoyed talking to the students who gave them multiple rounds of applause. Fourteen-year-old David Miller was one of the debate moderators and his classmates will vote today on which candidate they think won the debate.
But, whoever the winner, Miller voted lawyers arguing big issue stuff in front of students a big success. “It’s pretty cool,” he said.
