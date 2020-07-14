State: Decatur murder defendant was driver in drug robbery

BLOOMINGTON — Egerton Dover was killed because three Decatur men wanted to rob him and take his cannabis, state prosecutors said Tuesday in the opening day of Anthony Grampsas’ murder trial.
“Weed — they took Egerton’s life over weed,” said Assistant State’s Attorney Mary Lawson, beginning her opening statements.
Grampsas, 20, is charged with first-degree murder, home invasion and robbery in the death of 20-year-old Dover, who was found fatally shot Dec. 5, 2018, in the kitchen of his home in the 800 block of West Jefferson Street in Bloomington.
According to the bill of indictment, Grampsas’s two counts of first-degree murder are forcible felonies involving home invasion and robbery respectively.
Grampsas is one of three Decatur men who police say were involved in Dover’s death. His co-defendant Tyjuan Bruce, 21, also faces murder charges under legal accountability laws that allow a person to be charged if the death occurred during the commission of a forcible felony.
A third person who police say is involved in the homicide, 18-year-old Curtis Hairston, died during a 2019 shooting inside a Decatur restaurant.
Lawson said Dover sold marijuana to his friends and had gone to Champaign and back the night before he died to get more.
After he left an apartment full of people without offering to share the drugs, discussions about robbing Dover began, Lawson told the jury.
“It was unfortunate for Egerton that it was that side hustle that cost him his life,” she said.
The two other Decatur men were named by Lawson as among those who got into Grampsas’ grandmother’s car with the defendant and headed toward the victim’s home in the early hours of Dec. 5.
Much of the evidence that will be presented during Grampsas’ trial will be footage from surveillance videos, which the attorneys said tracks a vehicle that travels from an apartment in Normal to Dover’s home on West Jefferson Street.
Lawson said the evidence will show Grampsas was driving the car, but the defendant’s attorney Steve Skelton told the jury Grampsas wasn’t on Jefferson Street when the shooting took place.
“Some of the things that the testimony, the evidence and the exhibits will not show is who was in this car that we’re talking about,” Skelton said. “The videos don’t show who’s driving, doesn’t show who’s in what seat, doesn’t show how many people are in there.”
Two sets of footprints were found in the snow near Dover’s home when Bloomington police responded to investigate, according to police testimony.
Officer Jason Hayworth said, “There were enough (footprints) to not know if they were coming or going.”
Skelton said those footprints were not a match for Grampsas’ shoes and a witness — the mother of Grampsas’ friend — will testify the defendant was at her house when the shooting occurred.
“The story that you’re going to be told … is essentially a saga of dishonesty, greed, avarice, needless — totally needless — violence, deceit, intimidation and fear,” Skelton said. “None of those are justified except for the fear.”
As part of their first few pieces of evidence, the state prosecutors played audio from the 911 call made by Dover’s friend who had been sleeping at the victim’s apartment when shots rang out.
Voice shaking, he told the emergency dispatcher he was scared for his life, but he had not seen who the shooter was.
Scott Denton, a forensic pathologist, reviewed autopsy photos during his testimony Tuesday and identified three gunshot wounds made by "medium caliber copper jacket bullets," including one shot through Dover’s heart.
