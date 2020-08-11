State: Decatur murder defendant was 'upset' with man before fatal shooting

“I do not anticipate that through this trial you’re going to hear any testimony the defendant pulled the trigger on the firearm that killed Egerton Dover,” Lawson told the jury. “But what you will hear, what the evidence will support is that the defendant really wanted that weed that night — that the defendant was upset, mad even, when Egerton left without giving him or selling to him the marijuana that he expected, and that the defendant just could not let it go.”