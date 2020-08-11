State: Decatur murder defendant was 'upset' with man before fatal shooting

BLOOMINGTON — The bullets that killed Egerton Dover in December 2018 were fired because he didn’t share his supply of cannabis, prosecutors said Tuesday as the murder trial began for Tyjuan Bruce.
After Dover left an apartment full of people without offering to share his drugs, “the defendant was upset,” said Assistant State’s Attorney Mary Lawson. “At that point, the defendant starts making comments about how those actions get a person robbed.”
Bruce, 21, is charged with first-degree murder, home invasion and robbery in the death of 20-year-old Dover who was found fatally shot Dec. 5, 2018, in his home in the 800 block of West Jefferson Street. He had pleaded not guilty.
In her opening statements, Lawson told the jury through the course of the trial they would watch the case against Bruce come together like watching a painter leading up to the final image.
Bruce’s attorney Mackenzie Frizzell compared the case to a puzzle with too many pieces missing to see the full image.
“Tyjuan Bruce is innocent, both factually and under the law,” she said. “What happened on Dec. 5, 2018 — I don’t think we’ll ever be certain what happened. There’s too much doubt. One thing we can be certain of is Tyjuan is not guilty of killing Egerton Dover. He’s not guilty of any crime.”
The defendant’s two murder counts are considered forcible felonies involving home invasion and robbery. This indicates Bruce, or someone for whom Bruce was legally accountable, is accused of committing the crime of home invasion which caused Dover’s death and the crime of robbery which caused the death.
Bruce is one of three Decatur men believed to be involved in Dover’s death. His co-defendant, Anthony Grampsas, was found guilty of first-degree murder and home invasion when a McLean County jury returned a verdict July 23.
A third person police have said was involved in the homicide, 18-year-old Curtis Hairston, died during a 2019 shooting outside a Decatur restaurant.
During Grampsas’ trial, prosecutors argued he had driven the car that took Bruce and Hairston to Dover’s home the morning he was shot.
“I do not anticipate that through this trial you’re going to hear any testimony the defendant pulled the trigger on the firearm that killed Egerton Dover,” Lawson told the jury. “But what you will hear, what the evidence will support is that the defendant really wanted that weed that night — that the defendant was upset, mad even, when Egerton left without giving him or selling to him the marijuana that he expected, and that the defendant just could not let it go.”
Frizzell said the state will not present any direct evidence linking Bruce to the shooting, only “speculation, innuendo, supposition.”
As part of the state's evidence, Lawson said the jury will see a photo from social media that shows Bruce with a belt believed to be taken from Dover's home after he was killed.
The trial is set to continue Wednesday.
Photos: Opening statements begin Tyjuan Bruce's murder trial Tuesday
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
