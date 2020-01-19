State police: Juvenile driver fleeing traffic stop crashes near Brownstown

BROWNSTOWN — A juvenile driver fleeing from police at a high rate of speed crashed on Interstate 70 near Brownstown on Friday evening, injuring the driver and a 19-year-old passenger, according to Illinois State Police.

Police, in a statement, did not identify the driver who, along with the passenger from Centreville, was treated at Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia. Their injuries were described by Sgt. Steve Korzenewski as “serious but not life-threatening.”

Korzenewski said the accident happened at 6:15 p.m. as the juvenile’s car, which had fled a traffic stop, was heading westbound before spinning out of control on an elevated bridge. It hit the guardrail head-on and a second vehicle, driven by a 38-year-old man from Vandalia, swerved to avoid it but struck the rear passenger side of the juvenile’s car, which had been left partially in the left lane and facing the wrong direction.

Korzenewski said the Vandalia driver was treated and later released from the Fayette County Hospital.

The police investigation continues and charges are pending.

