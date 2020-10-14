 Skip to main content
State's attorney files no charges in Decatur domestic battery case
DECATUR — A Decatur man will not be prosecuted after being accused of domestic battery in a fight with his 16-year-old son.

The accusation had been made in a sworn affidavit from Decatur police following the Sept. 9 incident.

Decatur man arrested after slapping 'disrespectful' son, police say

But Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott said Wednesday his office had reviewed the file and chose not to file any charges against the 38-year-old man “due to insufficient evidence.”

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

