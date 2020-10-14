State's attorney files no charges in Decatur domestic battery case

DECATUR — A Decatur man will not be prosecuted after being accused of domestic battery in a fight with his 16-year-old son.
The accusation had been made in a sworn affidavit from Decatur police following the Sept. 9 incident.
But Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott said Wednesday his office had reviewed the file and chose not to file any charges against the 38-year-old man “due to insufficient evidence.”
