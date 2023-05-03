QUINCY — The judge overseeing the Timothy Bliefnick case took the motion to unseal motions in the case under advisement and will issue a ruling at a later date, though Bliefnick's trial is slated to start in less than three weeks.

Judge Robert Adrian said he would allow all sides seven days to provide him with the additional legal authority before he issues a final ruling, but until that time was keeping the "status quo."

The Herald-Whig, along with WGEM and Muddy River News, seek to unseal the motions in the case that were sealed after Adrian's March 16 order sealing the motions in the case because of "extensive publicity." The media has been barred from most motion hearings in the case, including one Wednesday afternoon.

Attorney Don Craven who is representing the three media outlets pressed to Adrian the urgency on ruling in the matter as the trial fast approaches.

"I understand your situation. I understand the state's situation. I understand the defendant's situation," Adrian said. "But you've made a motion. I'm going to take my time, make sure I look at the authority, make sure it's done right, because quite frankly, whatever I do, how I do it is going to be a template for how it's going to be done in the circuit."

Bliefnick, 39, a Decatur native, pleaded not guilty on March 24 to two counts of first-degree murder and one count of home invasion in connection with the shooting death of his estranged wife, Rebecca Bliefnick.

She was discovered dead in her home on Kentucky Road in Quincy by a family member on Feb. 23. Quincy police determined that Bliefnick had died from multiple gunshot wounds and immediately began investigating the death as a homicide.

Bliefnick is being held in the Adams County Jail on no bond, which state law requires he go to trial within 90 days.

Craven argued sealing the motions immediately went up against case law.

He said there are remedies to avoid tainting a jury such as the jury selection process or even a change of venue.

"I understand the hair on everybody's neck rises when we talk about changes in venue, but that is certainly an alternative, which would preserve both the defendants fair trial rights and the press and public's right to access these proceedings," Craven said.

Craven also argued that it appeared no motion was filed from either the prosecutor or defense to seal the motions in the case.

Josh Jones, lead trial attorney with the Adams County State's Attorney's Office, said there were oral motions made in connection with sealing records. He also disagreed on Craven's basis of why they were being sealed.

"They were being sealed because all of them to this point contain evidentiary issues that are being decided by this court that are not right for the public at this point," Jones said.

Jones agreed that there is a historical right to access to the trial, but pre-trial discovery is different from the trial.

"In dealing with pre-trial discovery issues, the public's right is not as historic in nature," he said.

Adrian questioned Jones on exemptions that are allowed under the Illinois Freedom of Information Act and the Illinois Open Meetings Act, though the judiciary isn't subject to FOIA law.

Jones agreed both of those laws have exemptions for closing meetings and withholding documents, such as police reports in a pending investigation.

Both Jones and defense attorney Casey Schnack noted a change of venue would create substantial problems with the trial starting in less than three weeks, especially with logistics for both legal teams and witnesses.

Schnack also noted during the April 20 motion hearings there were "highly sensitive and highly inflammatory materials."

"If we do this the way the intervenors want to do it, the motions would be filed and available for public consumption before there's an opportunity for it to be sealed," she argued, adding that "monumental efforts" were made to protect Timothy Bliefnick, the Bliefnicks' children and protect the "integrity of the process."

Craven pointed to the affidavit of Muddy River News Publisher Bob Gough who attested that he historically had access to motions in both civil and criminal cases during his years as a journalist in the area.

Adrian said that was incorrect and pointed out that hearings were previously closed and motions sealed in the case of Steven E. Gavin who was tried twice in the 2015 shooting death of a Quincy man. Gavin was found guilty in 2020 and sentenced to 85 years in prison.

Gough did not work in the media during the Gavin trial.

Craven reiterated that the order in this case doesn't seal just evidentiary matters, but all future filings. The filings to intervene from the three media outlets were initially sealed.

"We would ask that your order be considered overbroad and vacated," Craven said.

