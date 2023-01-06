Stewardson man sentenced to prison for attempted murder

SHELBYVILLE — A Stewardson man who was convicted of trying to shoot to death an Effingham man he was involved in a dispute with has been sentenced to 26 years in prison.

A news release from Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said that in addition to the prison time on the attempted murder charge, Chance Evans, 23, was sentenced Thursday by Judge Amanda Ade-Harlow to a concurrent one-year term in prison for the offense of unlawful use of weapons.

The attempted murder charge must be served at 85%, Kroncke said

Kroncke said the case dates to April 12 when Evans had been traveling as a passenger in his girlfriend’s car and encountered the Effingham man at a gas station in Stewardson.

Kroncke said the Effingham man was traveling with his girlfriend and children, aged 6 and 7, en route to a fishing trip in Shelbyville. Kroncke said the two men argued and Evans told his girlfriend to pursue their vehicle after they left.

“While traveling on Mode Road, Evans’s girlfriend pulled up alongside the victim's vehicle and Evans and the victim began yelling at one another,” Kroncke added.

“After the victim threw a beverage at Evans's vehicle, striking it, Evans retrieved a .38 caliber revolver from the center console of his vehicle and fired one round at the victim. The bullet lodged in the A-pillar of the vehicle shattering part of the windshield and missing the driver by inches. Evans and his girlfriend then fled the scene.”

Evans and his girlfriend were apprehended later that night by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, who also located a box of .38 caliber unspent ammunition in their vehicle. The firearm was never recovered.

Evans testified at trial that the firearm was accidentally discharged during a physical struggle with his girlfriend as he attempted to remove the firearm from her grasp. During questioning, Kroncke said Evan testified he was "threatened into falsely stating that he fired the handgun to protect his girlfriend."

Kroncke said the sentencing hearing included testimony from a Shelby County correctional officer who said Evans had threatened her while he was in custody, the girlfriend of the victim who recalled the April 12 incident, as well as friends and family of Evans.

