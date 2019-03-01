Try 3 months for $3

DECATUR — A man purchased food from Walmart on Maryland Street Thursday afternoon using a self-checkout, but left without paying for one Butterfinger candy bar, Decatur Sgt. Steve Carroll said.

Walmart security told police they saw a man with curly white hair, a short beard and a mustache enter and exit Walmart between 4:32 p.m. and 4:39 p.m, Carroll said.

The man purchased food items, but did not scan an 85-cent candy bar, he said.

Walmart employees recovered the candy bar, but are still hoping to press charges, Carroll said.

