DECATUR — A bizarre dispute centering on a cup resulted in Decatur man David F. Ford losing his temper and shooting a male neighbor in the stomach, police report.

A sworn affidavit said the defendant, 79, now jailed on a preliminary charge of attempted murder, got into an argument Tuesday evening with the 30-year-old neighbor in the 2400 block of North Maple Avenue.

Decatur police interviewed the victim’s brother, also aged 30, who told them: “(His brother) and David were involved in an argument because (the brother’s) child had left a cup sitting on the curb in front of David’s house,” said the affidavit, signed by Officer Briar Weddle.

“During the argument, he described David as pulling a pistol out of his back pocket and shooting (his brother) in the stomach… Decatur police detectives would subsequently locate a spent .22 cartridge casing in the driveway where (the brother) described the shooting as occurring.”

Weddle said Ford was sitting on his front porch when officers arrived later the same evening and “had a disassembled semi-automatic pistol sitting next to him.”

Ford was arrested and taken to police headquarters for questioning. He is quoted as telling Weddle he had “disabilities” and then claimed the victim had repeatedly insulted him with foul language during their dispute.

Ford remained held Wednesday night in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $500,000, requiring him to post a bond of $50,000 to be freed.

The victim was being treated at Decatur Memorial Hospital and is quoted as telling police he had been shot by the man “who lives across the street from him” before he was taken back for surgery. Weddle said doctors described the victim’s injuries as life-threatening.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state’s attorney.

