Strange theft from semi-truck in Decatur, police report

DECATUR — A semi-truck driver reported to police that a chunk of his vehicle’s front bumper — valued at more than $500 — was unbolted and stolen after he pulled into a Decatur truck stop.
Sgt. Brian Earles with Decatur police said the 49-year-old Chicago driver had stopped at the Pilot Travel Center, 4030 East Boyd Road, to rest up and get a shower Friday morning. The one-third bumper section was taken sometime between 3 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.
The driver told police that whoever had taken the bumper section had knowledge of vehicles and how to dismantle them. “This is a different one for me,” Earles told the Herald & Review. “I’ve never heard of something like this before.”
