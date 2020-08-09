You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Street gunfight erupts in Decatur, but police report no injuries
0 comments

Street gunfight erupts in Decatur, but police report no injuries

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Eye-witnesses described a street gunfight breaking out in Decatur, but police had no reports of injuries.

Decatur police Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said a male pedestrian in a blue striped shirt was seen firing a semi-automatic handgun at a sport utility vehicle as it was westbound on West View Street around 7:40 p.m. Friday.

“A passenger in the SUV was also seen shooting at people in the parking lot of 930 North Van Dyke Street,” added Copeland.

The detective said the man shooting at the car was seen taking cover behind a parked vehicle and police officers later recovered five .40 caliber shell casings from the parking lot.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: How a court reporter uses a stenotype machine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News