Street gunfight erupts in Decatur; police report no injuries

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Eyewitnesses described a street gunfight breaking out in Decatur, but police had no reports of injuries.

Decatur police Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said a male pedestrian in a blue striped shirt was seen firing a semi-automatic handgun at a sport utility vehicle as it was westbound on West View Street around 7:40 p.m. Friday.

“A passenger in the SUV was also seen shooting at people in the parking lot of 930 North Van Dyke Street,” added Copeland.

The detective said the man shooting at the car was seen taking cover behind a parked vehicle and police officers later recovered five .40 caliber shell casings from the parking lot.

Mugshots from the Herald & Review

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.