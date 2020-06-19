Stun gun used on Decatur man who ran from officers, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A man who police say ran from officers and had a stun gun used on him remained jailed Friday.

In a sworn affidavit, Officer Chris Eades said the 19-year-old on Thursday night was seen walking quickly to the back of a residence in the 300 block of South Glencoe. Police were called to the scene at 11:29 p.m. to a report of man having opened a resident's screen door.

Court documents said the suspect then ran through several backyards before officers lost sight of him. He was found moments later hiding behind a Dumpster and attempted to run again. A stun gun was used, and he was taken into custody in the front yard of a residence in the area of South Glencoe Avenue, documents say.

He was booked into Macon County Jail on Thursday on a preliminary charge of resisting a peace officer. Jail records indicate he also was wanted on arrest warrants alleging unlawful use and possession of a weapon by a felon, theft over $500, criminal trespass to a residence and violation of an order of protection.

A check of jail records Friday afternoon showed he remained held on $30,700 bond, meaning $3,700 is required for release. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.