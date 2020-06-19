You are the owner of this article.
Stun gun used on Decatur man who ran from officers, police say
DECATUR — A man who police say ran from officers and had a stun gun used on him remained jailed Friday. 

In a sworn affidavit, Officer Chris Eades said the 19-year-old on Thursday night was seen walking quickly to the back of a residence in the 300 block of South Glencoe. Police were called to the scene at 11:29 p.m. to a report of man having opened a resident's screen door.

Court documents said the suspect then ran through several backyards before officers lost sight of him. He was found moments later hiding behind a Dumpster and attempted to run again. A stun gun was used, and he was taken into custody in the front yard of a residence in the area of South Glencoe Avenue, documents say.

He was booked into Macon County Jail on Thursday on a preliminary charge of resisting a peace officer. Jail records indicate he also was wanted on arrest warrants alleging unlawful use and possession of a weapon by a felon, theft over $500, criminal trespass to a residence and violation of an order of protection. 

A check of jail records Friday afternoon showed he remained held on $30,700 bond, meaning $3,700 is required for release. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

