SHELBYVILLE — A Sullivan man accused of driving though a Shelby County cemetery and damaging several tombstones has been charged with criminal damage to property.

According to a Shelby County State's Attorney's Office news release, Steven Decker, 50, also has been charged with driving with a revoked license with three prior convictions for the same offence. He also faces multiple traffic violations.

The charges stem from an incident on Jan. 20 or 21, during which authorities say Decker damaged a chain link fence and gravestones in Tolley Cemetery.

A news release posted on the Shelby County Sheriff's Office Facebook page immediately following the incident said police had been notified of “damage done by a vehicle” to the cemetery.

Pictures posted by the sheriff’s office show smashed fencing, toppled headstones and heavy tire tracks gouged through the grass and crisscrossing the rural cemetery.

Decker was released from the Shelby County Jail after posting $3,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 27.

