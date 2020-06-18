Surveillance, Facebook led police to Decatur robber, says detective

DECATUR — Police said a combination of surveillance video and Facebook profiles helped them catch a Decatur robbery suspect Tuesday night — arresting him within moments of the 28-year-old man acting as a driver and accomplice during a second robbery in Forsyth.
Police said a 32-year-old male suspect was also arrested for carrying out the Forsyth crime and both men are now jailed on preliminary charges of aggravated robbery.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur police Detective Jason Danner said the 28-year-old male committed the first robbery on the morning of June 11. Danner said he walked into the Subway restaurant at 1411 East Mound Road and demanded all the cash from the register.
“The suspect stated ‘Don’t lose your life over this’ but did not present a weapon,” said Danner. He said the man grabbed the money from an employee, along with the store’s cordless phone, and fled on foot.
Danner said detectives were able to locate surveillance footage that showed him getting into a car. The license plate checked to a Decatur woman and her Facebook page revealed a picture of the man, who is her boyfriend.
Danner said they got a precise match and identification of the man, right down to a large tattoo on his right arm. He said police had the address of the man, who is on parole for armed robbery, and found the car used in the Subway robbery parked there during a drive-by check Monday evening.
Danner said police kept the vehicle under steady surveillance. And they were watching Tuesday night when the 28-year-old man, this time with the 32-year-old accomplice as a passenger, parked near the Circle K gas station at 1315 Koester Road in Forsyth.
Danner said the masked older man is seen entering the station and emerging a short time later with a large object stuffed under his shirt. The detective quotes from a report by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office which said a terrified gas station employee dropped the cash drawer and the robber grabbed it and fled on foot.
He was then seen driving off with the other man before parking at the Ramada Inn, 355 East Hickory Point Road, where they were both intercepted by police and arrested at 10:45 p.m.
Danner said both had pockets stuffed with loose bills determined to be from the robbery. The cash register drawer was found dumped near the car.
“Detectives later executed a search warrant at (the 28-year-old’s) residence,” added Danner. “In a shoe box in the bedroom, detectives located two rubber-banded bundles of U.S. currency in mostly small denomination bills consistent with the currency taken during the Subway robbery.”
A check of Macon County Jail records Thursday showed that the man is being held with no bail available. Bail for the 32-year-old is set at $150,000, which means he must post $15,000 to be released.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
