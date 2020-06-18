Surveillance, Facebook led police to Decatur robber, says detective

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Police said a combination of surveillance video and Facebook profiles helped them catch a Decatur robbery suspect Tuesday night — arresting him within moments of the 28-year-old man acting as a driver and accomplice during a second robbery in Forsyth.

Police said a 32-year-old male suspect was also arrested for carrying out the Forsyth crime and both men are now jailed on preliminary charges of aggravated robbery.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police Detective Jason Danner said the 28-year-old male committed the first robbery on the morning of June 11. Danner said he walked into the Subway restaurant at 1411 East Mound Road and demanded all the cash from the register.

“The suspect stated ‘Don’t lose your life over this’ but did not present a weapon,” said Danner. He said the man grabbed the money from an employee, along with the store’s cordless phone, and fled on foot.

Danner said detectives were able to locate surveillance footage that showed him getting into a car. The license plate checked to a Decatur woman and her Facebook page revealed a picture of the man, who is her boyfriend.