Suspect arrested in Decatur fatal hit-and-run case, police say

DECATUR— Police say a suspect was arrested in connection with a hit and run accident that left the mother of a week-old child dead.

Christopher R. Castilli, 32, was arrested and booked into the Macon County Jail on preliminary charges of leaving the scene of an accident causing death, reckless homicide and failure to give aid or information, according to a Decatur police statement released Tuesday.

Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police say the suspect was identified following an investigation into the Friday night incident that caused the death of 27-year-old Alisha Gordon. Authorities arrived to the area of Dolphin Court and Kent Avenue in the Park City Mobile Home Community around 11:15 p.m. to find the woman dead in the street from being struck by a vehicle.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.