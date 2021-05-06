Suspect arrested on attempted murder charges in Decatur shooting

DECATUR — Keith M. Lowe, the Decatur suspect wanted for attempted murder, has been captured.
Macon County Jail records say he was booked into the facility at 7 p.m. Tuesday on a preliminary attempted murder charge. His bond is now set at $1 million, requiring $100,000 to get out of jail.
Decatur police had named 18-year-old Lowe as the suspect in a shooting on the afternoon of April 28 that left a 22-year-old woman wounded in the 800 block of West William Street. The woman’s wounds had been described by detectives as non life-threatening.
An arrest warrant was issued for Lowe and Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland had said the shooting “was not a random act” and police had no indications there were other suspects involved.
Lowe was last been seen fleeing south from the area of the James Millikin Homestead. The proximity of the violence to the campus of Millikin University on the day of the shooting prompted the college’s Office of Public Safety to issue an alert to students and faculty that a gunman was on the loose.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
Mugshots from the Herald & Review
Raymond D. Graham
Jon A. Merli
Matthew R. Anderson
Scott L. Minix
Jessica A. Logan
Delahn L. Amos
Chancellor C. Embry
Chelsea Brown
Kevin Brown
Shawanda Apholone
Joseph Luckee Vincent Williams
Jamie L. Golladay
Derondi C. Warnsley
Levron K. Hines
Avery E. Drake
Daniel R. Blazich
Dessica N. Jackson
Phillip M. E. Diggs
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Blake E. Merli
Jason C. Herendeen
Jeremiah D. Collins
Deonte D. Smith
Deoane A. Stone
Carl E. Harvey II
Ashley N. Jobe
Lori J. Kramer
Talmel T. Wilson, Jr.
Dana E. Bond, Jr.
Bryant K. Bunch
Christopher L. Bailey
Jennifer E. Bishop
Anthony J Dickey
Tevin C.S. Bradford
Paul M. Folks
Malik O. Lewis
Demetric J. Dixon
Leeandre M. Honorable
Seth D. Maxwell
Michelle R. Batman
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Elijah K. Jones
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Timothy W. Smith
Justin D. Tate
Courtney Williams
Clarence A. Ballard
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Tracy T. Cunningham
Colby J. Park
Charles E. Gardner
Jacquez L. Jones
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid