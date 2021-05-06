 Skip to main content
Suspect arrested on attempted murder charges in Decatur shooting
alert top story

Suspect arrested on attempted murder charges in Decatur shooting

Lowe

Lowe. 

DECATUR — Keith M. Lowe, the Decatur suspect wanted for attempted murder, has been captured.

Macon County Jail records say he was booked into the facility at 7 p.m. Tuesday on a preliminary attempted murder charge. His bond is now set at $1 million, requiring $100,000 to get out of jail.

Decatur police had named 18-year-old Lowe as the suspect in a shooting on the afternoon of April 28 that left a 22-year-old woman wounded in the 800 block of West William Street. The woman’s wounds had been described by detectives as non life-threatening.

An arrest warrant was issued for Lowe and Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland had said the shooting “was not a random act” and police had no indications there were other suspects involved.

Lowe was last been seen fleeing south from the area of the James Millikin Homestead. The proximity of the violence to the campus of Millikin University on the day of the shooting prompted the college’s Office of Public Safety to issue an alert to students and faculty that a gunman was on the loose.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

