Suspect arrested on attempted murder charges in Decatur shooting

DECATUR — Keith M. Lowe, the Decatur suspect wanted for attempted murder, has been captured.

Macon County Jail records say he was booked into the facility at 7 p.m. Tuesday on a preliminary attempted murder charge. His bond is now set at $1 million, requiring $100,000 to get out of jail.

Decatur police had named 18-year-old Lowe as the suspect in a shooting on the afternoon of April 28 that left a 22-year-old woman wounded in the 800 block of West William Street. The woman’s wounds had been described by detectives as non life-threatening.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An arrest warrant was issued for Lowe and Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland had said the shooting “was not a random act” and police had no indications there were other suspects involved.