Suspect being sought for shooting at a Decatur man and stealing his car, police say

DECATUR— Police say a suspect is wanted for attempted murder and vehicular invasion after threatening a Decatur man with a gun and stealing his car.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said the 28-year-old victim was sitting in his 2002 Hyundai Santa Fe in the 600 block of West Sawyer Street around 3 a.m. Tuesday when the suspect struck him on the head with a gun.

Copeland said the suspect then pointed the weapon at the man, but the gun didn't fire. Police report the suspect did end up firing shots at the victim and missed, then proceeded to steal the car.

According to police, the victim was bleeding from where he was struck with the gun. Responding officers arrived in the area after hearing 4-5 shots fired.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

