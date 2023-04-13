DECATUR — A 21-year-old suspect in the killing of a Decatur man was arrested Thursday in Springfield, police said.

Lt. Scott Rosenbery said Sharquez D. Murphy was found and taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force. Police said earlier this week that Murphy was wanted in the killing of Christopher G. Osman of Decatur.

The 43-year-old victim died in Decatur Memorial Hospital from a gunshot wound after being shot around 1 a.m. Sunday at his home in the 1200 block of North Church Street, authorities previously said. He had suffered a single gunshot wound to the face.

Rosenbery previously said an arrest warrant on first-degree murder charges had been issued for Murphy.

Friends of the victim, who have said in a GoFundMe posting that Osman had been shot down “in front of his step child and his wife,” are appealing for financial help for his family.

The appeal has a fundraising goal of $15,000. To help, visit gofundme.com/f/chris-osman-memorial-fund.

