DECATUR — The man shot Thursday morning during a confrontation with Decatur police was released from the hospital Friday and booked into the Macon County Jail.

Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel said Steven Hirstein, 43, faces preliminary charges of attempted murder, aggravated domestic battery and aggravated assault related to Thursday’s events. Hirstein also faces preliminary charges of aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery in an unrelated situation.

Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

According to a police statement, officers responded to a domestic violence call just before 4 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East Orchard Street. Responding officers discovered a female with multiple stab and slash wounds on her body.

The statement said Hirstein was found hiding in the bathroom. Believing he was still armed with a knife, officers ordered him multiple times to exit the bathroom and show them his hands. Hirstein, armed with a knife, charged at them.

Two of the officers then shot at Hirstein, striking him multiple times, the statement said. Hirstein fell and was immediately secured. No officers were injured.

The 34-year-old stabbing victim was treated and released for her injuries on Thursday.

The officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the Illinois State Police, per standard procedure, Brandel said.

The officers who shot Hirstein are not being identified at this time, Brandel said. One is an eight-year veteran of the department and the other just completed his first year as a police officer.

The shooting was captured on the body-cameras of multiple officers, including those that fired their weapons, which Brandel said may be released as early as next week.