Suspected arson badly damages Decatur home

DECATUR — Firefighters spent several hours dealing with a suspected arson fire early Sunday that badly damaged an abandoned Decatur home that has been hit by fire in the past.
A news release from Decatur Fire Department Battalion Chief Tim May said firefighters had been alerted to the blaze at the boarded-up home at 1824 E. North St. around 1:35 a.m.
“First units arriving found heavy fire coming from the rear of the structure and advanced a hose line to the rear for an exterior fire attack,” said May. “Initial actions were to open up the structure by removing boards that were covering windows and doors as well as cutting a vent hole in the roof to help release trapped heat and smoke.”
Support Local Journalism
May said once his crews had access to the inside, they were able to mount an “aggressive interior attack” with an additional hose line to knock down the fire and search the building to make sure it was empty.
May said his own investigation had determined the fire was suspicious and the investigation into how it started continues. His crews cleared the scene just after 4 a.m.
Photos: Decatur crews battle West Main Street house fire
Decatur crews battled a house fire in the 600 block of West Main Street on Sunday afternoon.
A Decatur firefighter on a ladder truck battles a fire in the 600 block of West Main St. on Sunday afternoon.
Decatur firefighters battle a fire in the 600 block of West Main St. on Sunday afternoon.
Decatur firefighters on a ladder truck battle a fire in the 600 block of West Main St. on Sunday afternoon.
Decatur firefighters battle a fire in the 600 block of West Main St. on Sunday afternoon.
Decatur firefighters on a ladder truck battle a fire in the 600 block of West Main St. on Sunday afternoon.
Wreathed in choking smoke, Decatur firefighters aboard the ladder truck tackle Sunday's fierce blaze.
Karen Dodge, left, and Amber Davis had forced their way inside the home trying to rescue kids they feared were trapped upstairs, but the thick…
The house on West Main continued to billow thick smoke with small bursts of flame showing through the roof long after the flames had been knoc…
The Decatur Fire Department responded before 2 p.m. Sunday to a house fire in the 600 block of West Main Street.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.