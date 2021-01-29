 Skip to main content
Suspected car thief fired multiple gunshots at Decatur officers early Friday, police say
Suspected car thief fired multiple gunshots at Decatur officers early Friday, police say

DECATUR — Police say a Springfield man fired multiple gunshots at Decatur police officers early Friday.

The 47-year-old suspect was initially pursued around 5:45 a.m. for allegedly stealing a vehicle in the 1000 block of West Eldorado Street and had been "acting erratically," according to a police statement.

Officers located the stolen vehicle a short time later near Cerro Gordo and Van Dyke streets, receiving reports of a person in the area trying to break into a house in the 1000 bock of West Cerro Gordo Street, the statement said. 

Police say the 47-year-old was seen at the back of a house and began firing multiple gunshots at the officers when they tried to confront him. The Decatur Police Department statement said the suspect complied with the officers after one returned fire, eventually taking the man into custody. 

Neither were struck with gunfire and a firearm was recovered at the scene, police say. 

Police reported the man to have a Springfield address with active warrants for his arrest at the time of the incident. As of later Friday morning, the suspect was set to be booked into Macon County Jail on multiple preliminary charges and the investigation was on-going, as the incident was captured on the officers' body-work cameras.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

