Suspended Decatur school guard arrested with drugs and gun, police report

DECATUR — Police said a wanted Decatur man they arrested with drugs and cash told them he earned the money working as a security guard for Decatur Public Schools.

The Decatur School District confirmed Tuesday that the 24-year-old man had been employed as a guard but was currently on paid suspension. “And he is currently not permitted on school property during his suspension,” said school district spokeswoman Denise Swarthout.

The man was placed on suspension after he was charged earlier this year with being a felon in possession of a weapon.

A sworn Decatur Police affidavit said he had failed to appear in court for hearings related to that charge and members of the police “Community Action Team” tracked him to a home in the 1200 block of East Sedgewick Street Friday evening. Officers said they saw him flee from the back of the house as officers arrived wearing badges and clearly marked uniforms.

Detective Tim Wittmer said police gave chase as the man ignored yelled commands to stop, and they caught up with him in the 1100 block of East Johns Avenue.