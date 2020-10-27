 Skip to main content
Suspended Decatur school guard arrested with drugs and gun, police report
Suspended Decatur school guard arrested with drugs and gun, police report

DECATUR — Police said a wanted Decatur man they arrested with drugs and cash told them he earned the money working as a security guard for Decatur Public Schools.

The Decatur School District confirmed Tuesday that the 24-year-old man had been employed as a guard but was currently on paid suspension. “And he is currently not permitted on school property during his suspension,” said school district spokeswoman Denise Swarthout.

The man was placed on suspension after he was charged earlier this year with being a felon in possession of a weapon.

A sworn Decatur Police affidavit said he had failed to appear in court for hearings related to that charge and members of the police “Community Action Team” tracked him to a home in the 1200 block of East Sedgewick Street Friday evening. Officers said they saw him flee from the back of the house as officers arrived wearing badges and clearly marked uniforms.

Detective Tim Wittmer said police gave chase as the man ignored yelled commands to stop, and they caught up with him in the 1100 block of East Johns Avenue.

Wittmer said police found a 9mm handgun discarded along the man’s flightpath and 42 grams, or 1.4 ounces, of cannabis in his pockets. “Officers also located a substantial amount of U.S. currency on his person, indicative of narcotics sales,” Wittmer added.

Later, under questioning, Wittmer said the man told detectives he had fled because he knew there was a warrant out for his arrest and he could not afford to post bond.

“(He) also admitted to possessing cannabis,” said Wittmer. “He stated that the currency came from his paycheck as a Decatur Public Schools Security Guard.”

The man was booked on preliminary charges of unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, armed violence and being a felon in possession of a weapon. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Wittmer said a check of the man’s criminal record also shows a conviction from 2017 after he pleaded guilty to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Macon County Circuit Court records show he was sentenced to 24 months probation.

The man is now in the custody of the Macon County Jail with bail set at $175,000, meaning he must post $17,500 to bond out.

