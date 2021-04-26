 Skip to main content
Suspicious Decatur fire under investigation
Suspicious Decatur fire under investigation

DECATUR — Decatur firefighters responded to a suspicious garage fire Sunday afternoon.

According to Deputy Chief Jim Ohl, the fire department was notified at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday of a two-car detached garage on fire in the 900 block of West View Street. The building was under construction.

“If there is no reason why something should have caught on fire, it’s usually suspicious by nature,” Ohl said.

The fire was extinguished quickly, according Ohl.

The battalion chief notified the Decatur Police Department who turned the investigation over to the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

No one was hurt during the fire. No dollar amount of damage was available.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

