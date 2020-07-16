Taylorville city employee arrested on theft charges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TAYLORVILLE — A now former City of Taylorville employee was arrested for theft from the Lake Taylorville Marina recently.

Robin Sheets, 62, who worked as a cashier at the marina, admitted to authorities that she took between $10,000-$20,000.

Sheets worked for the city for about two years. Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler said Sheets had resigned from her position.

Wheeler said in late June that the city's auditor noticed that the marina's office revenue was down about $25,000 from previous years.

As part of a police investigation, an undercover police officer went to the marina to purchase passes using cash. Police learned that the money was never turned in by Sheets.

