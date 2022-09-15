Taylorville man charged for possession of child pornography

TAYLORVILLE — A Taylorville man has been charged in Christian County with the possession of child pornography.

According to the Illinois State Police, Todd E. Daugherty, 54, was located and arrested Wednesday at his residence by agents from the State Police, the Taylorville Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

State Police officers became involved with the investigation of Daugherty in August, the release stated.

According to online court filings, bond was initially set at $250,000 but later modified to $125,000, requiring that he post $12,500 to be released. If Daugherty is released, he is required to have no involvement with social media, no unsupervised contact with minors and no unsupervised internet use.

A preliminary hearing set for Oct. 7.