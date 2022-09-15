 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Taylorville man charged for possession of child pornography

  • 0

Crime scene investigators have even had trouble distinguishing one from the other.

TAYLORVILLE — A Taylorville man has been charged in Christian County with the possession of child pornography.

According to the Illinois State Police, Todd E. Daugherty, 54, was located and arrested Wednesday at his residence by agents from the State Police, the Taylorville Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. 

State Police officers became involved with the investigation of Daugherty in August, the release stated.

 

According to online court filings, bond was initially set at $250,000 but later modified to $125,000, requiring that he post $12,500 to be released. If Daugherty is released, he is required to have no involvement with social media, no unsupervised contact with minors and no unsupervised internet use. 

People are also reading…

A preliminary hearing set for Oct. 7. 

 

 

 

 

Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian flag raised in retaken city of Izium after Russian retreat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News