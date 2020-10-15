Taylorville man charged with battery to a child

A Taylorville man was charged Wednesday with aggravated battery to a child after a 5-month-old child was treated in Springfield for a broken bone and other suspected injuries.
Daniel S. Dailey, 23, is in Christian County Jail in Taylorville following an investigation by Taylorville police.
Dailey was arraigned Thursday in Christian County Court. His bond was set at $200,000.
Dailey was appointed a public defender Thursday. His first appearance was set for Tuesday.
Taylorville Police's investigations unit spoke to medical staff at HSHS St. John's Hospital, said Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler, after it was determined that the child had a fracture "inconsistent with an accident."
Further X-rays, Wheeler said, revealed that other bones on the child had been damaged and were healing.
The investigations unit contacted the Department of Children and Family Services, Wheeler added. Several interviews were conducted, including one with the mother of the child.
Dailey, who was also interviewed, is the boyfriend of the child's mother. Dailey lived with the mother, Wheeler said.
The mother's name wasn't immediately known.
Wheeler said additional medical records are being obtained for the case.
The investigation is ongoing.
