Taylorville man re-charged in wife's fatal fall from parking garage near Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS — A Taylorville man has been re-charged in his wife’s 2019 fatal fall from a downtown St. Louis parking garage.

A St. Louis grand jury on April 19 indicted Bradley S. Jenkins, 33, on one count of third-degree felony domestic assault for allegedly striking his wife on June 2, 2019. Jenkins’ wife Allissa L. Martin, 27, was found dead that same day, at the bottom of a parking garage near Busch Stadium after a Cardinals-Cubs game.

Jenkins and Martin were Illinois prison guards.

Jenkins was previously charged with felony domestic assault but the Circuit Attorney’s Office dismissed that case in September 2019 after a St. Louis grand jury declined to issue an indictment against him.

The new indictment was filed April 19. Jenkins pleaded not guilty Friday in a St. Louis courtroom. He told a judge he was arrested in Illinois on April 22 and brought to St. Louis on Wednesday.

In a detention hearing Friday, an assistant prosecutor asked St. Louis Circuit Judge Christopher McGraugh to hold Jenkins without bail because of the “background facts we’re dealing with here.” Jenkins was released in 2019 after posting bail in his prior assault case. Martin’s brother Luis Cook spoke by video in court Friday, alleging that Jenkins beat Martin weeks after being released from probation in another case.

“He should not be given another opportunity by the judicial system to hurt someone else,” Cook said.

McGraugh set Jenkins’ bail at $5,000 cash-only after reviewing the prior case and noting no contacts with law enforcement since 2019. McGraugh ordered Jenkins to surrender his passport and have no contact with any of Martin’s immediate family.

Jenkins posted bail Friday and was released.

About 1:45 a.m. June 2, police found Martin’s bloodied body on the ramp of the Stadium East parking garage at 200 South Broadway, just east of Ballpark Village downtown.

Charges in the old case said Jenkins was straddling Martin’s body and appeared agitated and intoxicated when police responded to a 911 call about the woman’s fall.

Police found Martin’s cellphone on the seventh floor of the garage, its video camera still rolling, charges said.

“The recording showed her pointing the camera toward herself,” Detective Mark West wrote in a probable cause statement. “She then turned the camera toward this defendant and he was shown on camera. They were arguing.”

Martin can be heard on the recording yelling at Jenkins to stop punching her face, charges said. She then dropped the phone.

“Shortly after that, you hear her scream as she falls,” West wrote.

Jenkins told police he and Martin were married May 22, 2019, in Las Vegas, charges said. He told police their coworkers had accompanied them to the Cardinals-Cubs game at Busch Stadium and that they had argued during the June 1 game.

West said Jenkins “told me several lies,” including claims that he hadn’t been on the garage roof with Martin and that they hadn’t become physical, charges said. The cellphone video and audio refute those claims.

