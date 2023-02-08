TAYLORVILLE — A Taylorville man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of actual methamphetamine.

Donald R. Felton, 37, of the 900 block of West Poplar Street, was sentenced Tuesday in Springfield by U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow.

According to a news release, an investigation showed that in May 2019 law enforcement officers found Felton had travelled to the St. Louis area to obtain methamphetamine for redistribution in the Taylorville area.

"Officers observed Felton drive his SUV to a rest area near Hamel, Illinois, north of St. Louis, where he met with an unknown man, and then returned to Taylorville," the press release stated. "Once Felton returned to Taylorville, officers executed a traffic stop and then searched his SUV."

Officers seized nearly one pound of pure methamphetamine and a digital scale. They also seized more than $800 in cash.

Felton was indicted in June 2019 and was convicted after a two-day jury trial three years later.

The case was investigated by the Illinois State Police Central Illinois Enforcement Group, Christian County Sheriff’s Office, Taylorville Police Department, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

