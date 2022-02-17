Taylorville man sentenced to federal prison on drug charge

TAYLORVILLE — A Taylorville man has been sentenced to 48 months in prison on a federal drug charge.
Daniel S. Ward, 54, pleaded guilty in June to possessing 50 or more grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Ward was sentenced Feb. 10 pursuant to the "safety-valve" provision of the federal code, making him eligible for a lesser sentence, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine Boyle.
The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Illinois State Police Central Illinois Enforcement Group, Taylorville Police Department and Christian County Sheriff’s Office.
People are also reading…
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR